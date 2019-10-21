Gusty wind today, and still breezy Tuesday, before we get warmer midweek temps

Rain hit most areas Friday night as expected, and Saturday became sunny and warm with highs near 70. Sunday started with fog, but it became a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day with evening rain.

Today should be sunny early, but by midday we should look for increasing clouds from the north to make it partly cloudy to variably cloudy. Breezes will rapidly increase and wind will be problematic throughout the afternoon with strong, gusty conditions. Temperatures will be cooler that what we had over the weekend.

Greater Topeka Monday

Highs: 59-62

Wind: W/NW 20-35

Tuesday will be a sunny and pleasant day with mid 60s and sunshine. Moisture content will return through the midweek period, and that will lead to a bigger chance of showers by Wednesday night and Thursday.

Temperatures will drop drastically with the passage of a strong cold front. Thursday should be very chilly with highs only in the mid to upper 40s. Numbers will slowly increase Friday and Saturday. Saturday may be mostly cloudy with occasional rain so anticipate some impact to outdoor events and activities.

Now that we’re getting deeper into October, it’s time to start expecting much colder air from time to time. We must start our discussion about when the first measurable snowfall will hit.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so please check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

Wind will not play nicely today…

KSNT Meteorologist David George





We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com