Harlem Globetrotters coming to Topeka in August

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka will be one of 150 cities that the world famous Harlem Globetrotters will visit during their first post-pandemic tour. The Globetrotters will bring their wacky style of basketball to Stormont Vail Event Center on August 6.

“Ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag, and rim-rattling dunks are only some of the thrill you can expect from this fully modernized show. Part streetball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game,” The Harlem Globetrotters said in a press release.

The Globetrotters promise The Spread Game Tour will introduce new “fan experiences” and their commitment to “spreading joy.”

Tickets for the post-pandemic event will go on pre-sale Wednesday, June 23, at 10 a.m. Fans can purchase tickets in person Friday, June 25, starting at 10 a.m.