TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Harlem Globetrotters are planning a trip back to Topeka in 2023.

The Globetrotters will be back with their basketball theatrics on March 26, 2023.

As the team nears its 100th anniversary, it continues to entertain audiences worldwide. The Harlem Globetrotters were in Topeka in March of 2022 showing off their basketball antics in Landon Arena.

The team originated on the south side of Chicago where all the original players were raised. The Globetrotters began as the Savoy Big Five. They began as a basketball team of Black American players that played exhibitions before dances due to declining dance attendance.

In 1928, several players left and formed a team called the “Globe Trotters” and toured southern Illinois that spring. By 1929, they were touring Illinois and Iowa calling themselves the “New York Harlem Globe Trotters.”

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.

Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.