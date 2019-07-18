Harsh conditions to Sunday, then temps and dew points will drop 15-20 degrees

The Excessive Heat Warning continues for all of northeast Kansas until 8pm Saturday.



Wednesday was about passing clouds with isolated showers early, then brutal heat and humidity through the afternoon. Temperatures really jumped after lunch and they haven’t been kind to us since.



The humidity is incredibly bad with dew points in the mid to upper 70s. The combination of very hot temps and oppressive mugginess has produced heat index values of 110 degrees, and we have also endured some rough nights with lows of 76-80.



Today, numbers soared to near 100 all over again. It was extremely uncomfortable and these Dog Days force us to think about drinking plenty of water, spending more time in air-conditioning and considering the postponement of outdoor events, work and recreation through the mid to late afternoon periods.



It will be clear, breezy, humid and very warm overnight. Friday will be sunny, hazy very hot and muggy.



Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 97-101

Wind: S/SW 15-25

Heat Index: 105-110



This stretch of full-blown summer is at the half-way point, so expect another 2 days with heat index values of 106-110. Upper 90s likely continue to the far north, far east and far south as some spots will miss triple-digit heat with this ‘ring of fire’ over the area.



A trough should head our way, and the associated frontal boundary will sag into our region on Sunday to reduce temperatures by 5-8 degrees. We will likely get some showers and strong thunderstorms late Sunday into early Monday.



We should experience a few days with very pleasant conditions. The air will feel so much drier, and we’ll get lots of sunshine. Expect lows in the 58-62 range with highs of 83-87 and dew points of 56-60. That weather doesn’t happen often in late July so get ready for the good stuff.



Hang in there! Relief is coming by late Sunday and Monday…

KSNT Meteorologist David George