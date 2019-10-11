Haunted outdoor trail opens tonight in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – People in Topeka will have a new haunted house to visit this month as Fear Zone opens for the first time Friday night.

The outdoor haunted trail is located behind Sports Zone in Southwest Topeka and consists of different scenes full of creepy characters anxiously awaiting to scare guests as they walk through.

“I love giving people the experience,” Adam Jenks, Fear Zone organizer said. “I love scaring people. I started with my grandmother, my little 5 foot two grandmother when I was a kid. I love scaring her and still love scaring people. And I love to entertain people and make sure they have a good time.”

Fear Zone opens at 8:00 p.m. on Friday and will be open every Friday and Saturday night from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. for the rest of the month.

