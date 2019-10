TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A head-on collision backed up traffic in southeast Topeka Wednesday afternoon.

Topeka Police were on the scene of an accident that occurred at the intersection of 15th Street and Adams Street around 3:42 p.m.

Shawnee County Dispatch said the accident resulted in injuries, but the extent of those is not yet known.

KSNT will update with more information as it is given.