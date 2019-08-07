Health advisory off for most waterways after sewage releases

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The state of Kansas has lifted health warnings it issued last week after heavy rain caused sewage to be released into several Lawrence-area waterways.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Tuesday lifted health advisories for the Kansas River, Wakarusa River, Brush Creek, and Burroughs Creek.

Lawrence officials said in a news release the Hallmark Tributary, which passes under the Kansas Turnpike to the west of the Kansas River’s northward bend, was still under an advisory Tuesday.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the advisories were issued Friday after heavy rain caused equipment to fail at the Lawrence sewage treatment plant, prompting the city to release wastewater into local streams.

The equipment was repaired and the releases stopped by early Saturday.