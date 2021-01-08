A look inside a healthcare worker’s day fighting coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kelly Liddle is a Topeka nurse who has worked in the healthcare field for 20 years.

Yet, in all those years, never has she experienced what she is now.

“As a healthcare provider it’s my job to be, kind of, their beacon,” Liddle said. “They’re looking for reassurance and, so, I really get happier, excited when I can educate someone.”

Liddle works in the respiratory clinic for a hospital in Topeka, testing and treating anywhere from 30 to 70 coronavirus patients a day.

At first, in March, their safety rules and guidelines from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment were changing every day. Now, almost 10 months later, that’s not quite the case.

“The changes aren’t coming as quickly,” Liddle said. “Maybe once a week or once a month.”

However, that does not mean Liddle’s days are back to normal.

She and the rest of the staff she works beside must wear two masks, a face shield and a gown every day. After seeing every patient, the room must be completely sanitized.

However, after doing this day after day, seeing sick patient after sick patient, Liddle and her staff have bonded, so they can be there for one another during this difficult time.

“When we have a bad day, we have that day together and we get through it because we rely on one another,” Liddle said. “I feel like we have decided we would rather bend than break.”

From what Liddle has seen, she feels the virus will be going on for a while. However, she believes the vaccine will help.