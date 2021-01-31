Airports have changed tremendously, here’s some tips for traveling safely

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – It may have been awhile since you last stepped foot inside an airport, and if it been before the pandemic, they’ve changed quite a bit.

Many airports have put safety precautions in place, like making things contactless and keeping the passengers spread out of planes.

“Everyone who’s affiliated with air travel… the airlines themselves, have tried to make sure that they are looking at measures to reduce any of the contact touchpoints,” said Micki Dudas, Director of Leisure Travel Sales for AAA Club Alliance Inc.

The biggest thing to know is what safety requirements the airports and cities you are traveling to and from have.

“Folks are still having to do things for work, for family, there’s different reason to continue to travel, but we ask that you continue to fly safe,” said Jesse Romo, Airport Director of Manhattan Regional Airport.

Additionally, Dudas recommended consulting with a travel professional to ensure it’s safe to fly. When you do, make sure to do the second-nature things we experience now, such as wearing a mask, washing your hands and social distancing.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began requiring anyone coming into the United States to receive a negative coronavirus test.