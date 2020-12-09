As coronavirus cases rise in Kansas, is now the time to isolate?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – As COVID-19 cases and deaths are rising in Kansas, should we be limiting our trips outside, similar to what Kansans did in March?

Not quite, according to Dr. Kennen Thompson, medical director of the Emergency Department at the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus in Topeka.

“It’s okay to get out, to participate in business,” Thompson said. “Everyone is trying to work together to get through this, but everyone has to do their part to try and protect themselves, and protect other people.”

So, you can still make trips to the grocery store or go out to eat, just make sure to wear a mask and distance yourself from others.

“Be aware that the virus can be in the air, can be on surfaces,” Thompson said. “Really, it’s a question of vigilance right now, of making sure we’re trying to keep yourself protected from any type of exposure that we can minimize.”

Additionally, you should still be doing those common things you would to prevent the cold or flu, which Thompson said he’s not seeing some do.

“Covering your nose and your mouth, turning away from individuals with sneezes, and remembering to wash your hands and avoid touching your nose, your mouth, your eyes,” Thompson said.

If you do experience any symptoms of the coronavirus, such as fever, body aches, chills, cough or shortness of breath, that’s when you should stay home and avoid others, according to Thompson.

Before you head to your nearest testing site, wait a few days, Thompson said.

“It may take several days for our test to even be able to detect it,” Thompson said.

If these symptoms worsen or last 5 to 7 days, Thompson recommended then seeing a doctor.