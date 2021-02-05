Ascension Via Christi offers new therapy area for pediatric patients

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan has taken extra strides to better serve its pediatric patients by creating a new therapy gym for them.

Bryan Howells, licensed physical therapist and director of Ascension Via Christi’s Rehabilitation Services Department, has worked in their therapy center for 15 years. This gym has been a long time coming, he said.

“When we have some of our older adults who have a stroke, or multiple sclerosis, or recovering from a surgery or a fracture, when they’re working right alongside children it can be sometimes difficult to keep the two separated,” Howells said.

So, when he discovered Mercy Community Health Foundation’s grants they offer to Ascension Via Christi’s different departments, he knew he needed to try to make this extension happen.

“The foundation’s goal is really to provide funds for equipment, or programs, that really improve the healthcare of our patients at Ascension Via Christi,” said Tina Rockhold, development director for the foundation. “So, we were happy to jump on board.”

The hospital bought the empty room next door, previously a pharmacy, and entirely remodeled it to create multiple therapy rooms and a gym for the pediatric patients. The foundation purchased $53,000 in equipment for the area as well.

In this new area, the staff will be able to provide physical, occupational and speech therapy services to these kids, from helping their mobility, to their senses to their communication.

“Those little victories for the parents, when they see their child making progress, there is nothing more rewarding in the world,” Howells said.

The patients will began using the gym this week.