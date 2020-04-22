Capper Foundation supports Topeka boy with autism during pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Gov. Kelly’s stay at home order has been in place for weeks and the major change in routine can be tough for children with autism.

In addition to not going to school, 7 year old Jeremiah Cortez from Topeka initially wasn’t able to go to his speech therapy at The Capper Foundation.

“(There was) a lot of emotional crying, saying, ‘I can’t do this, I’m not smart, I miss my friends, I miss my teacher. I don’t want to do this anymore, I just want to quit,'” said Maria Cortez, Jeremiah’s mom.

With help from the Capper Foundation, Jeremiah has adjusted to speech therapy through zoom with his therapist, Laykn Habiger.

“We are still working on the same goals and activities, it just may be presented a little differently over a computer or tablet,” Habiger said. “With Jeremiah, I would say coming up with a very organized, grammatically correct sentence (is his challenge). He can just keep talking and talking and have so many great things to say, but organizing that is definitely a challenge.”

Cortez said that they are navigating these new changes with the Capper Foundation.

“It’s just about trying to get them back on a different, new normal schedule,” Cortez said.

For more information on the Capper Foundation and it’s resources to help kids and adults with disabilities, click here or call the organization at (785) 272 – 4060.