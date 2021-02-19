CDC: Don’t get other vaccines when getting COVID-19 vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging people not to receive other vaccines when receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

This is because experts are still unsure what side effects the coronavirus vaccine may have, or how it interacts with other vaccines, according to Michele Reisinger, a nurse practitioner for the Community HealthCare System in Onaga.

“We can better determine what the response to the vaccine is, and so that we can assure the population that there’s not any type of safety concern with mixing vaccines,” Reisinger said.

The CDC recommends waiting at least 14 days after receiving a vaccine before being administered the coronavirus vaccine. This is a requirement at many facilities administering the vaccine, according to Reisinger.

People should still get their flu shots and other vaccines, according to Reisinger, but should wait the allotted time before receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

After receiving the coronavirus vaccine, the CDC is asking people to report any side effects they may have.