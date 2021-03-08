CDC offers new ways to protect yourself against coronavirus

ONAGA, Kan. (KSNT) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is encouraging people to take further steps to protect themselves against the coronavirus, more than just wearing one mask.

Instead, they are recommending people wear two masks if they’re not wearing a KN95 mask.

“Mostly if you’re like indoors, poor ventilation, you’re around a lot of people, crowds of people that you don’t know and you don’t live with, then I would say yes you probably should double mask,” said Karen Elliott, infection prevention and control nurse for Community HealthCare System in Onaga.

When wearing a disposable mask, it does not fit snug to your face. This leaves gaps that can transmit respiratory droplets that may contain the coronavirus to others, according to Elliott.

To prevent this, the CDC recommends putting a cloth mask with more than one layer over a disposable mask to ensure it fits snug. By doing this, it can reduce the risk of transmission by about 95%, according to the CDC.

The CDC does not recommend combining two disposable masks or wearing another mask with a KN95 mask.