Doing these three things can help prevent chronic diseases

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some may think preventing diseases includes many trips to the doctor, vaccines and lab work. However, there are ways you can prevent this without even taking a trip to the doctor’s office.

Partaking in these three things can prevent over 80% of chronic diseases, according to Codi Schale, whole health clinical director for the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System.

“The reason you should engage in these sorts of things is not only to stay out of the doctor’s office, but to really feel fulfilled and nourished, and feel like there is something for you,” Schale said. “Something to wake up for and something important in your life.”

Here are the three steps to take:

Moving your body every day. Making sure to eat healthily. Staying away from tobacco and smoking.

In addition to this, Schale also recommended staying up to date on all of your screenings, check-ups and vaccines to make sure you are staying healthy.



