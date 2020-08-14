Donations to local hospital help save man’s life

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kent Whisler’s fate was not promised after he suffered a serious heart attack.

However, generous donations to Ascension Via Christi Hospital were one of the reasons the Manhattan man is still alive today.

“I went for my usual morning walk, and I got maybe three to five minutes into the walk and felt a pain in my chest, and numbness in my left arm, and I was really gasping for air. I’ve never had that issue before,” Whisler said.

Whisler’s wife then rushed him to Ascension Via Christi Hospital’s emergency room, where he found out he had a major heart attack that resulted in 90% of one of his main arteries being blocked.

While his life was on the line, Whisler needed a stent to help clear the blockage. This procedure, until recently, wasn’t offered at Ascension.

“For our benefactors, those who have been so generous, to the Manhattan community who has supported this campaign for about a year and a half, the gratitude really goes to all of those people,” said Tina Rockhold, senior development director for Mercy Community Health Foundation.

Due to the many people and organizations, $500,000 was donated to the hospital, helping save Whisler’s life.

“It means everything, my life, to me that I’m still here and be able to see my wife, my grandchildren, children, and everything. I mean it means everything to me,” Whisler said.

Prior to the donation, patients such as Whisler had to wait days for their procedure or travel to elsewhere, something Whisler did not have the time for.

Now, with a new cath lab and equipment, patients can get these procedures in Manhattan.

“It’s an emotional thing to know that we are now able to provide the best in this technology for our residents, for those who come to our hospital, we’re able to take care of them quickly,” Rockhold said.

This equipment will allow the hospital’s staff to see 40 patients a week, an improvement from before the donation, according to Rockhold.