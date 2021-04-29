Emporia bus driver helps others by donating organs after sudden death

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Leonard Dieker is trying to spread awareness for organ donation after his wife Linda was able to donate four organs after her death.

Linda suffered from a brain bleed and went from having a sore neck to being unconscious in a matter of minutes.

“We went through the ice pack, rub it, and she broke out in a cold sweat, got her a cold towel and she started gasping and I called 911,” Leonard said.

Linda was taken to Newman Regional Health and her family was told she wasn’t going to make it. Just years prior, the couple updated their wills and said they wanted to donate their organs if they died.

Linda was a caring grandmother and mother and worked as a bus driver before retiring two years ago. Julia Pyle with Newman Regional Health thanks the Diekers for sharing their emotional story so hopefully more people will plan ahead to donate their organs.

“It’s about, you know, taking something that is tragic and sad, and obviously where you know grief, but knowing there is hope on the other side of that grief,” Pyle said.

CLICK HERE if you would like to learn more about organ donation.