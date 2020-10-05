Experts say drive thru flu shots are the route to take

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – More drive thru flu shot clinics have been popping up in northeast Kansas and it may be the best route to take, according to Dr. Waco Goodnight with Panda Pediatrics in Lawrence.

Getting a flu shot with the drive thru option prevents crowding. This decreases the possibility of catching the flu just from being in a doctor’s office waiting room, or even worse, the coronavirus.

“To have COVID, which for most age groups is about four times more dangerous than flu, that’s bad, let alone having somebody potentially get flu and COVID. That could be double dangerous,” Dr. Goodnight said.

Doctors are currently unsure what can happen if you get both the flu and coronavirus, so Dr. Goodnight said it’s important to get a flu shot to protect yourself in the best way you can.

To be fully protected from the flu, you must get a shot every year because the vaccine changes, Dr. Goodnight said.