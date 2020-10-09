Experts say vitamin D can lower risk of coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – You may be able to lower your risk of getting the coronavirus by 54%, simply by going outside, according to a study published by a Boston University School of Medicine professor.

Receiving proper amounts of vitamin D can help lower your chances of catching a respiratory illness, including coronavirus.

“It has been shown that patients who do have baseline vitamin D levels do have worse outcomes with respiratory illnesses,” said Dr. Emily Potter, a clinical pharmacy specialist at VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System in Infectious Disease and Antimicrobial Stewardship. “That kind of is… a good baseline for general health.”

Vitamin D can be received from sunshine, eating healthy, as well as taking supplements if approved by a provider, according to Potter.

The vitamin can also help with things like bone development, cardiovascular outcomes and pain outcomes.

