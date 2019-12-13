Experts warn of toy dangers this holiday season

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – This year when you’re toy shopping. make sure you check your list and check it twice for safety.

Nyla Patterson from Topeka is 15 months old and getting ready for her second Christmas.

“It’s an exciting time. She is getting so much older, and you can see the gears turning in her head and begin to explore,” said A.J. Patterson, Nyla’s dad. “So you want to make sure you’re finding toys that are expanding her knowledge and education, but also that she will also be excited about.”

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said last year, there were 226,100 toy-related injuries treated in hospitals around the U.S. and an estimated 73% of the injuries were among kids younger than 15 years old.

That’s why Safe Kids Shawnee County stresses the importance of paying attention to age limits and warning labels.

“When we are shopping for toys for kids, look at the packaging on the toys and heed the manufacturer’s recommendations for age, and the warning labels too,” said Teresa Taylor with Safe Kids Shawnee County.

“As a parent, it’s always easy to want to try to find toys that they can grow into. But you got to be aware of the fact that they are little, and you want to make sure they have things they can play with right now, and that they won’t swallow or break,” said Patterson.

Safe Kids Worldwide also said it’s a good idea to keep an eye on current toy recalls. You can find those HERE.

Toy safety resources and reminders can be found at https://www.safekids.org/safetytips/field_risks/toy-safety