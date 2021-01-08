How to help your winter blues this holiday season

ONAGA, Kan. (KSNT) – The holidays can trigger an increase in anxiety and depression, especially this year, according to Angie Sauvage, a licensed social worker and mental health first aid instructor with the Community HealthCare System in Onaga.

This can be due to feelings of loneliness, grieving or even the pressure of checking things off your to-do list and feeling the holiday job.

“Acknowledge those feelings and let yourself experience them rather than having that tough exterior and trying to put up a front,” Sauvage said. “Sometimes it’s okay to admit that you’re not okay.”

Sauvage recommended taking care of your body with exercise and eating healthy, as well as staying connected with friends or family safely to make yourself feel better.

If you experience these feelings having an impact on your relationships, daily activities and hygiene, Sauvage encourages you to talk with an expert.