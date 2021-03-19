K-State professor’s new book breaks down history of Alzheimer’s

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Alzheimer’s affects more than 6 million Americans, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Kansas State University Professor Han Vo broke down the history of the disease in her new book “Mind Thief: The Story of Alzheimer’s.”

“I’m trying to inform, so people feel like they know what it is about and they know they have the ability to know, because everybody can,” Vo said.

Vo created the idea for her new book after her uncle passed away from Alzheimer’s. She rigorously researched the history of the disease, looking at thousands of studies.

The book tells stories through the eyes of patients, researchers and more that were involved in the theories, politics, medications, culture and overall history of the disease.