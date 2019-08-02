Kansas healthcare program helps patients recover at home

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Recovering from surgeries and injuries doesn’t necessarily have to take place in the hospital.

After two back-to-back surgeries and being in the hospital for four weeks, Debbie Blaker from Topeka started to look at her options for recovery.

“I had to make a decision if I was going to go to a skilled facility, or use home healthcare,” Blaker said. “I really feel like healthcare is more than your physical being, it’s also the emotional side of it, and I really wanted to come home.”

She turned to Interim HealthCare, a family-owned company that’s been in business all around Kansas for 40 years. They currently have offices and services available in Topeka and Manhattan.

“Given the preference, most people would like to recuperate from home after being at the hospital,” said Jill Harrison, owner and vice president of Interim HealthCare of Topeka and Manhattan. “The cost usually for home healthcare services is covered by Medicare, Medicaid, or private insurance.”

Blaker is getting full home healthcare. Harrison said after being issued with doctor’s orders, this includes, “skilled nursing services, physical, occupational, and speech therapy.”

“Generally we go over any health questions or concerns they may have,” Harrison said. “Education is a big piece of home healthcare. We really want to transition you from being in the hospital to being independent at home.”

“They’ve been able to do everything from help me with my medication, help me with my wound care, and help me get back on my feet, to have confidence in things,” Blaker said.

With the help of home healthcare services, Blaker is making steady progress. She started out using services five days a week, and is now down to one day a week.

For more information on the healthcare services Interim HealthCare provides in Topeka and Manhattan, visit: https://www.interimhealthcare.com/topekaks/home/ and https://www.interimhealthcare.com/ManhattanKS