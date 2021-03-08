KDHE asking for Kansans’ help in developing new cancer control and prevention plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is preparing a five-year plan with a new approach providing hope in putting an end to cancer in Kansas.

The American Cancer Society estimated 5,620 people have already died of cancer in Kansas as of Friday. That’s more than 5,000 in less than three months. KDHE is collaborating with the Kansas Cancer Partnership and the healthcare providers, social service groups, universities and individuals that make up the partnership to create this plan and attempt to lower that number.

“They want to know what our top needs are and to see that we are funding local health departments, or a cancer survivor program through the YMCA,” KDHE’s Cancer Program Manager Holly Frye said.

The goals of the plan are ways to prevent cancer, detect it earlier, help increase the survival rate and make sure more people have access to the care they need.

“That’s going to be a bigger emphasis in our plan this year to really show how are we targeting the efforts to make cancer care and prevention equitable for everybody,” Frye said.

Additionally, KDHE is asking for Kansans impacted by cancer to give their input on how the state can better serve them.

“It’s not just there because one really big voice said this is what we should do,” Frye said. “We want it to represent everybody, the people that it’s supposed to benefit which is all of us.”

The project will help the state receive federal funding through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If you would like to include input in the development of the plan, you can contact Frye at (785) 296-1207 or holly.frye@ks.gov.