KDHE launches palliative care website, offers resources on chronic diseases

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has created a new resource for people suffering from chronic diseases, their families and providers.

KDHE’s palliative care website offers information and resources, as well as updates to what the state’s Palliative Care and Quality of Life Interdisciplinary Council is working on.

“People who are living with chronic diseases, terminal diseases, life-limiting diseases, they need our support,” said Ann Elifrits, section director for KDHE’s Bureau of Health Promotion. “We know that palliative care is effective and we want to increase that service.”

Palliative care helps those suffering live a quality life, by addressing things such as pain, psychosocial, nutritional and spiritual aspects of life.

The department is hoping to add more resources to the website in the future, according to Elifrits.