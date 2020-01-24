Local menstrual care kits help girls in developing countries

Since 2005, Lisa Buchholt from Kansas City has gone on medical mission trips around the world as a pharmacist. And while on the trips — she quickly recognized the crucial need for feminine care products in the developing world.

“When you start looking at when they don’t have the proper supplies or access to the products they need, the first thing that can be affected is their attendance in school,” explains Lisa.

So to help, Lisa’s sister Jessica Buchholz in Emporia, KS, created the Facebook group and non-profit, “Rounding Up Undies” to raise donations and create feminine care kits for her sister’s mission trips with One Global Village.

“Each of the kits comes in a hand-sewn drawstring bag, sewed by volunteers. The fabric is donated. Within the bags, we have a gallon zip-lock bag that has 3 pairs of underwear, a washcloth, a whistle for safety, and some pens, because school supplies are hard to come by. There’s also the GeoCare Kit, that has the reusable hygiene pads, and also a couple of bars of soap,” Jessica explains.

Lisa’s next mission trip is in India next month, where sanitation is an issue alongside a great need for feminine care products.

“We feel were are combating two problems at once, by giving them a product that is washable and re-usable. It can last up to three years, instead of something that is being used daily and in turn just ends up in the landfill,” says Lisa.

Since Rounding Up Undies started in 2015, the sisters have received thousands of donations and have put together many feminine care kits. Next month, Lisa plans to give these kits to up to 500 girls in India.

“It is just a liberating experience for these girls to go on and live their life. I think it’s something we have definitely taken for granted,” Jessica says.

lisa: just because you don’t travel on the missions doesn’t mean you can’t get involved.

For more information or to make a donation to Rounding Up Undies and One Global Village visit:

One Global Village Facebook Fundraiser: https://www.facebook.com/donate/460660744851514/



One Global Village Web Page/ Menstrual Health Management: https://www.oneglobalvillage.org/health-programs/health-programs-menstrual-health/



