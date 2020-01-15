Local veterinarian’s experimental treatment saves Topeka dog

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – In December, Bo Brockman from Topeka had a major scare. His three-year-old dog Cersei was attacked by a hunting dog, and Brockman wasn’t sure if she would make it.

“[The dog] attacked her and chewed on her,” Brockman said. “She was ripped apart on her stomach and her leg, and had a few punctures here and there.”

After first taking her to an emergency animal clinic, her wounds were so severe that vets at the University Veterinary Care Center in Topeka were unsure at first on how best to treat her.

“Their concern shortly after it happened was ‘is the dog going to live?'” said Dr. Travis Gratton, the owner of UVCC. “Then we got down to ‘are we able to save the leg?’ She did lose some muscle and partial muscle, because of the trauma and infection. We were left with a huge gaping wound, and honestly our thought was, ‘what are we going to do with this?'”

After some research, Gratton and his team decided to combine two new medical advancements: Platelet-Rich Fibrin (PRF), which uses the dog’s own cells to speed up the healing process, and fish skin to cover up the wound while the dog’s skin heals under and through the fish skin.

“The advent of these new technologies and combining them, has the potential to fix these cases with phenomenal outcomes compared to what we used to see,” Gratton said. “And the length of time it takes to manage these wounds is unbelievable.”

After several surgeries, the results speak for themselves:

“When we saw her 43 days later, we had two areas the size of my thumb that were left to heal,” Gratton said.

“Can’t thank them enough,” Brockman said tearfully.

Local medical advancements and innovative thinking helped a furry friend get back to normal as quickly as possible.