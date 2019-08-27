Manhattan woman gets off heart transplant list after cardiac rehab

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. has a heart attack, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, statistic a woman from Manhattan, Kansas, knows all too well.

Dona Koster has turned her life around after she had a heart attack two days before Christmas in 2016.

“I had an event and my husband took me to the emergency room in Manhattan. From there I was sent to Topeka,” said Koster.

While at Stormont Vail, doctors told her she had an enlarged heart, blockage, and a low percent blood pumping through her heart.

Dona reflected, “It was so frightening. I went through depression. I thought, what is there to life? I have to change everything I am doing.”

So that is what she did. Alongside eating healthier, Dona was also referred by her doctor to go to the Cardiac Rehab Center at Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan.

“So how can you stop the progression of your coronary artery disease? That’s what they learn when they come to cardiac rehab. I give them a push and pretty soon they are swinging on their own. We talk about stress management, diabetes, recipes, medicines, blood pressure, and whatever is pertinent to them,” explained Marty Reed, the Cardiac Rehab Nurse at Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan.

Dona is now in phase three of the program, where she does everything on her own. When in the gym, her focus is resistance training, cardio, and free weights. And her hard work is paying off.

“This has helped me so much! I have went from 19 percent to 50 percent. They’ve knocked me off the transplant list. They said you are almost to normal and if you stay right here that will be good enough to keep me from having to get a heart transplant,” boasts Koster.

Amazing results to live a longer, healthier life!

