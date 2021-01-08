New expert recommendations say you should decrease alcohol, sugar intake

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The 2020 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee released its recommendations to the United States Department of Agriculture and Health and Human Services before the new year, saying Americans should decrease their alcohol and sugar intake.

Dr. Justin Goodnight, a pediatrician at Panda Pediatrics in Lawrence, has been following the committee’s recommendations.

“They’re making recommendations to a board that’s in charge of making federal guidelines for health,” Goodnight said. “This board is looking at… the type of food that you’re allowed in school, the type of food that they give out to people who can’t afford food, food stamps, things like that, and then also what’s in our food in the grocery store.”

The committee’s findings for 2020 are especially interesting, with the pandemic causing alcohol sales to skyrocket, according to a survey performed by Nielsen in May.

The committee is advising people to instead do the opposite, by lessening their alcohol intake.

“The previous guideline that said, ‘Oh, mild to moderate drinking alcohol can actually make you healthier, make you less likely to have heart disease and things like that,'” Goodnight said. “This newer guideline said ‘No, that’s not true. It’s carcinogenic, it can cause all kinds of problems.'”

The committee advised people to only have one drink a day, or preferably less. Another thing to lessen, they recommended, is sugar.

“If you’re an American and you’re not watching your diet like a hawk you are going to be probably drinking too much and/or eating too much sugar,” Goodnight said. “It’s not necessarily your fault.”

It has just become the new normal with ingredients of many foods sold at stores or restaurants, according to Goodnight.

So to get back on track in 2021, Goodnight said to keep sugary foods and drinks outside of your house, and also be aware of added sugars.

“We’re all going to recover a lot better once COVID’s gone if we’re doing even a little bit,” Goodnight said. “One less bag of potato chips, one more apple. One less drink, walking outside for twenty minutes. Don’t take those as half measures, take those as if that’s the best you can do, awesome.”

Most importantly, just take it day by day.