Stormont Vail joins national study to find coronavirus treatment

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health in Topeka is helping find a treatment for the coronavirus by participating in a clinical research trial by the National Institutes of Health.

The study uses a hyperimmune immunoglobulin drug given to severe coronavirus patients within the facility.

“In theory it latches onto the viral particle, inactivating it and allowing your immune system to then clear that complex of virus and… antibody,” said President and CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy.

The highly concentrated mix of antibodies are used against the virus by strengthening the body’s immune system, according to Kenagy.

This study is to try and create a more rapid recovery, lessen hospitalizations and even prevent death.

Healthcare facilities around the world are participating in the study, and Stormont Vail is one of the first in the United States to join.