Supporting people with dementia during the holidays

The holidays are here, but they can be hard for people who have dementia or Alzheimer’s Disease. The Alzheimer’s Association has some advice on how to help your friends and family cope with the craziness of the holiday season.
If there is family coming from out of town to visit, make sure to notify them of any changes, because it can be pretty startling if they’ve been gone for a year or longer. You may also have to adapt your traditions. Maybe the person is not as comfortable anymore with having a large group in their house anymore. So maybe you have to move Christmas or Thanksgiving to another location with less people.Hayley Young – Alzheimer’s Association