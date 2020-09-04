Tips for eating healthy on a budget

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Eating nutritionally is something that can seem expensive and inconvenient.

However, KSNT News received tips from a local expert on how you can make it happen.

“Convenience comes at a cost,” said Jennifer Morris, registered dietitian with the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System. “Whether it be fast food or eating out, or whether it be buying things that are already pre-cut, that’s going to come at a cost. If we can look at cooking from home more often, that’s going to be the best bang for our buck.”

Eating healthy starts with actually knowing what it means – which is having half of your plate filled with non-starch vegetables, a quarter of lean protein, and the final quarter a grain or carb such as potatoes, peas, or corn, Morris said.

To find your fresh produce, Morris recommended shopping for in-season fruits and vegetables from the local farmers market.

To buy meat that doesn’t put a hole in your wallet, get it in bulk from a local butcher so that you can freeze what you don’t need and save it for later, Morris said.

How do you actually stick with your diet? Well, Morris said it all comes with the preparation.

Meal planning, and doing so with ingredients you already have in your food or pantry, are great ways to stay on track and eat healthy, Morris said.