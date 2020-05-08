Tonganoxie business makes organic skincare products

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas business is stocking shelves with locally made organic skincare products, all while helping a good cause.

Illuminessence Organics based in Tonganoxie focuses on organic and safe skin care for adults and kids. The owner now distributes them to multiple businesses in Topeka, Tonganoxie and Lawrence.

“I read a study back in 2017 when I first started, that in Europe there’s 1,328 chemicals banned from skin care. In the U.S. there’s 30,” said Janna Fackrell, the founder of Illuminessence Organics. “So, if you’re buying skin products that aren’t organic or natural, and you look on the back at the label [and see] all of these things you can’t pronounce, they’re probably chemicals that aren’t going to be good for your skin.”

The product sales also benefit Fackrell’s 501c3 nonprofit, Sacred Hearts Healing Center, which provides clients like military veterans with “shamanic and native teachings” for spiritual healing.

In a consumer report, the market research group NPD reported more than half of women look for skincare products made from organic ingredients.

Many women like Beth Kuckelman from Topeka just want to see results, but she was attracted to local skin care for more than one reason.

“I spent $300 on a bottle of moisturizer one time,” Kuckelman said. “I got results, but I also got results with the Illuminessence Organics ‘Age Gracefully’ and ‘You are Luminous’ face creams.”

Alongside a difference in cost, Kuckelman sensed a difference testing them out.



“I immediately could feel my skin’s elasticity improve,” Kuckelman said. “I am not trying to look like I am 30 or even 40, just the best I can look and feel, makes me feel better.”

Fackrell said she incorporates ingredients including essential oils, shea butter, beeswax, and Vitamin E oil.

“What people forget, is your skin is your biggest organ,” Fackrell said. “All of those chemicals are soaking into your body and I don’t want that in my body.”

For more information about Illuminessence Organics’ wares, visit their website.