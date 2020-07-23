Topeka strength trainer helps woman loose the ‘Quarantine 15’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – From stress eating, to having easier access to the fridge while staying home, many of us have packed on a few extra pounds during the pandemic.

Janey McCarthy from Topeka stepped on the scale and decided it was time to get in shape.

“During the quarantine, I gained some weight. So I decided to take back control and get fit, healthier, feel better,” said McCarthy.

She called strength Trainer Ryan Wickham at Total Fitness Body Zone in Topeka for help.

“It just takes that first step to make the phone call,” McCarthy said. “We called Ryan, then after the first time I walked through this door, I started seeing results and that became my motivation. The more results I see, the more motivation I have!”

Wickham said the hardest part is the first step.

“The hard part is just stepping through the door. Once you’re through the door, you’re already in, and so you have to try,” Wickham said.

Janey now goes to total fitness body zone two days a week for an hour at a time.

“We pull tires, sleds, push ups, squats. It gets easier every time I come in. When I first got here, I was felt weak, and out of breath. I’ve been doing it about a month, and i feel so much stronger, so much healthier, and have a lot more energy!” McCarthy said. ” In a month I lost 10 pounds.”

“From hydrating to sleeping, proper nutrition, and physical activity, put it all together and it really helps you out!,” Wickham said.