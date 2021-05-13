Topeka woman shares mental health journey to inspire others

TOPEKA (KSNT) – May is Mental Health Awareness Month and a local woman is showing how weekly therapy helped get her life back on track.

Mindy Baccus comes to Valeo Health multiple times a week to help with her bipolar disorder. She meets with her case manager Christi Brown to have her therapy sessions. Together they go over ways to help with her bipolar disorder.

“We learn about skills to deal with extreme emotions, how to keep yourself stable,” Baccus said. “Things to do as far as exercise, lifestyle choices, sleep, that sort of thing.”

Mindy started getting help there after losing her job, a time she refers to as hitting rock bottom. Now her case manager said she has improved tremendously.

“I see a lot of growth in Mindy, I am very proud of her,” Brown said. “She is one of my heroes.”

Mindy hopes by sharing her story, she might inspire others who are struggling and hopefully end the stigma around mental health.

CLICK HERE if you would like to seek help with Valeo.