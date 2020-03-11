Wamego Health Care offers behavioral mental health program for seniors

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – Health professionals in Wamego say their Heritage Senior Behavioral Health Program is one of the best kept secrets in Northeast Kansas.

The program at Wamego Health Center is one of just a handful of senior behavioral care programs offered in the state today. The program’s director said it serves people who are 55 years or older, who are going through some life transitions.

“We recognize that as people get older, retire, and lose some of that structure that they had throughout their lives, there is sometimes some transitional issues that happen,” said Karen Knappenberger, Heritage Senior Behavioral Health Program Director. “And it impacts their behavioral health, which also can impact their (overall) health. So programs like this exist to process through those changes and get the help that they need.”

With more baby boomers starting to retire, Knappenberger anticipates even more senior behavioral healthcare programs to become available.

For more information on the Heritage Senior Behavioral Health Program, visit https://wamegohealthcenter.org/services/heritage-program/ or call (785) 458-7272.