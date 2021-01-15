Working from home: Tips to separate work and personal life

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Karen Smothers, the director of clinical operations at the Family Service and Guidance Center in Topeka has been seeing a lot of families struggling to separate work and personal life when working from home.

The most important thing to remember during this time is to give yourself grace, according to Smothers.

“Thinking about how we’re reacting to circumstances and that we can choose how we react to circumstances and change, and we can make change a stepping stone in our lives rather than a stumbling block,” Smothers said.

In order to create separation between your work and personal life, even when they’re both happening under the same roof, Smothers first recommended having a workspace in your home away from others or certain places, such as the kitchen.

Establishing a routine with breaks helps create a set schedule, ensuring you are also prioritizing eating healthy, sleeping and taking care of yourself, Smothers said.

If you are missing coworkers and connecting with others, schedule virtual coffee breaks to check in with them.

Additionally, if you can’t seem to look away if your computer or phone buzzes, Smothers recommended turning off notifications for work when you’re off the clock.

If you are experiencing irritability, restlessness, anxiety or just feeling out of control, Smothers recommended reaching out for help.

Some mental health resources are listed below, as recommended by Smothers.