Your blood type may have an effect on your chance of getting COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – People with Type O blood may have a decreased risk of getting the coronavirus compared to people with other blood types, according to a study by biomedical researchers in Denmark.

The researchers are in the very early stages of discovering more on the effects of certain blood types and coronavirus, according to Dr. Michael Leeson, chief of staff for the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System. Therefore, they are unsure why exactly this effect occurs.

However, having an O blood type only decreases the risk by about 10%, so Dr. Leeson still recommended those with that blood type still take extra precautions to stay safe.

“Going from 100% to 90%, where we think the vaccine goes from 100% to 5%, that’s very different,” Leeson said.

The VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System is currently scheduling appointments for veteran’s 65 and older to be vaccinated.