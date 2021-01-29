Your choice of healthcare providers could save you money

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – What provider you choose may prevent you from receiving a large bill after your next trip to the doctor’s office.

This is by choosing a provider that is within your insurance company’s network, according to Katrina McGivern with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas.

“What happens if someone goes to an out-of-network provider that isn’t contracted with us, or another insurance carrier, then they can in turn see a rather large surprise bill at the end of service,” McGivern said.

In-network providers contract with the insurance company and have an agreement on prices for services, whereas out-of-network providers do not.

Typically, one can find the providers that do partner by going to their insurance company’s website.

However, make sure to do this before scheduling an appointment, McGivern said.

When it comes to coronavirus testing, McGivern said many insurance companies are paying for that, regardless of if it is from an in-network or out-of-network provider.