Heavy rain and flash flooding for some, but drier for all into the weekend

We will soon focus on back to school weather

Flash Flood Watch until noon Thursday for the following counties: Anderson, Clay, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee and Wabaunsee.

Yesterday got off to a rocky start. Severe thunderstorms generated straight-line wind to 65mph in some communities as a batch of wind producers moved from northwest to southeast.

Today should be a bit stormy with locally heavy rainfall for some. Many cells will be very slow movers along a boundary through the central and southern counties. Expect occasional strong storms throughout the day.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 79-83

Wind: S/SE 5-15

Temperatures won’t be quite as high as recent days. Dew points will stay about the same. Temps will gradually climb this weekend to let you know that it’s still summer.

The pattern looks better for Friday to Sunday. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky conditions with upper 60s at night and mid to upper 80s each afternoon. Sunday and Monday might be a little warmer as high temps try to reach 90.

It looks relatively quiet, but warm next week as kids and teachers across the region begin another school year around the region!

Keep rain gear handy today…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

