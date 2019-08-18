Helping Hands and Jefferson County Humane Society participate in clear the shelters

Clear The Shelters is a National Campaign where animal shelters offer discounts to try and get as many animals adopted as possible.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Clear The Shelters is a national campaign where animal shelters offer discounts to try and get as many animals adopted as possible. A huge line formed outside of Helping Hands Humane Society before their doors even opened Saturday morning.

Once inside, hundreds of cats and dogs greeted people with the hope of being adopted. Workers say this day could not have come soon enough.

“Every kennel has an animal in it right now,” said Emi Griess with Helping Hands. “All of our cat rooms have as many kitties that we can fit comfortably so we’re at capacity and we are very relieved that this day has come.”

Some people even brought home multiple animals. Benjamin Lake fell in love with his new dog Lucy.

“We wanted one that was kind of just quieter,” said Lake. “I wouldn’t say shy, just a little more relaxed and he kind of just fit all of the things we wanted.”

The Jefferson County Humane Society also pulled out all the stops for adoptions today with music and a bounce house. Staff there say they are looking forward to emptying some of the shelter to be able to take in more pets.

“The fuller we are, the less we can take in so the more we can get out and get into home and be happy, the better,” said Rebecca Heinen.

Helping Hands Humane Society had more than 90 pet adoptions on Saturday.