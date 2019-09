The Helping Hands Humane Society is celebrating March Madness with discounted adoption specials, through their March Match Madness special.

Dogs five months and older will be $68 to adopt. There are more than 40 dogs available for adoption.

The special will be through Sunday, March 24. Adoptions can be made from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Sunday, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.