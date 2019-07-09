Helping Hands Humane Society at capacity, offering discounted adoptions

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Helping Hands Humane Society is hoping to free up kennel space by offering a discount on all adoptions.

The animal shelter is at capacity after a busy start to July left them with over 700 animals to care for. They have received almost 100 animals in nine days.

They ask that if you are missing a pet to check for them at the shelter.

Because of this influx of animals, HHHS is holding a ‘Furry Freedom Fest’ adoption special which changes the prices of dogs and puppies to $50, and cats and kittens to $25.

This special will run through July 14. To see adoptable animals, click here.

