TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three holiday events in NOTO will take place Saturday. A Celebration of Lights, Santa Visit and Holiday Market are all open in Topeka.

The tree lighting ceremony at Veterans Park will also have carriage rides, performances by various music programs, Holiday Cookie Workshop and late night shopping. The celebration opened at 2 p.m. with the tree lighting at 6 p.m.

Santa will have his first visit to Donaldson Jewelers from 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday.

His other visits will be listed below:

11-12:30 p.m. on 11/26 at Kaw River Rustics

11-12:30 p.m. on 12/3 at Round Table Book Store

11-12:30 p.m. on 12/10 at Phoenix Finds NOTO

11-12:30 p.m. on 12/17 at Compass Point

The NOTO Holiday Market will have local art, antiques, crafts, gifts and live holiday music on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.