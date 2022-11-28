TOPEKA (KSNT) – With Thanksgiving now behind us and December just around the corner, Northeast Kansas is getting in the holiday spirit. Several different parades will be taking place around the viewing area and our weather will be changing each day.

Here’s a breakdown of the forecast for each event:

Tuesday, Nov. 29th Emporia Community Christmas Parade (7:00 pm)

A strong cold front is expected to move through on Tuesday this week. Our temperatures will drop from the middle 50s to the middle 30s over the span of just 24 hours. You’ll want to bundle up for this one for sure.

Computer weather models are indicating there may be a chance at some rain snow mix for the evening hours but confidence is not high. There is also disagreement between the weather models on how this cold front will evolve, which lowers confidence even more. Nonetheless, here’s a look at one possible scenario Tuesday evening:

What you need to know for this event:

Temperatures will drop rapidly in the evening hours, just in time for the parade

Plan on lower 30s and even upper 20s

Winds may be gusting up to 30 mph

Wind chills will feel closer to upper 10s by the time the parade wraps up

Rain snow mix possible during and after parade

Saturday, Dec. 3rd, Miracle On Kansas Avenue Parade (6:00 PM)

Heading into the end of the week, we are expecting yet another cold front to arrive. The timing right now appears to be Friday into Saturday. Unfortunately, that means that the parades for the weekend are looking bitterly cold again.

To make matters even colder, the winds will also continue to be a problem. The only good news, as of now, is that the chance for any rain or snow is minimal. Here’s a look at expected wind chill values for the parade that evening:

What you need to know for this event:

Air temperatures will be right around the freezing mark of 32 degrees

Winds chill temperatures will be in the upper 20s

Winds may be gusting 15 – 20 mph

Low chance for rain or snow

Saturday, Dec. 3rd, Downtown Lawrence Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade (11:00 AM)

The Lawrence Christmas parade is happening just a little bit earlier in the day on Saturday than the Topeka parade that same evening. Despite it’s earlier start time, parade-goers are still in for a bitterly cold event.

A frigid cold air mass will be in place all day on Saturday with strong winds in the area. This will be another parade where the more layers you have – the better! Here’s a look at wind chill temperatures at the start of the parade:

Here’s what you need to know for the event: