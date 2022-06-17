BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – It is unknown what time a motorcyclist was killed Thursday, but the Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Hiawatha man was found deceased on Highway 73 near milepost 105. That’sone mile south of the Nebraska-Kansas state line.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Luke Scheidt, 51, left the road for an unknown reason, crossed a driveway and overturned Thursday. Authorities were notified at 5:50 p.m. of the wreck.

KHP reported the Brown County man was wearing a helmet when he was found.