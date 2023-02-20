OSAGE CITY (KSNT) – Grocers particularly in the Osage County area have had issues acquiring dog and cat food inventory. Jerry’s Thriftway uses Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG) as their distributor and claimed they order the products about three times a week and were lucky when they received the inventory.

“Just last week we finally received orders of big bags of dry food,” Jerry’s Thriftway Store Manager John Giesy said. “The past month it was almost nothing but this last week it seems like it’s roughly back to normal.”

Hills Pet Nutrition’s Consumer Affairs department said they had been experiencing an increased demand for products and has been impacted by numerous external factors like shortages in raw ingredients and delays in shipping.

“While we are producing more products than ever before,” Hills Pet Nutrition Consumer Affairs said in response to the concerns. “It’s still not enough to meet the growing demand that we are experiencing.”