TOPEKA (KSNT)- Washburn Rural football won just four games in 2020.

In 2021, the Junior Blues were eliminated in the regional round of the playoffs. In 2022, they made it to sectionals. Now, a highly anticipated senior class wants to go all the way.

“Our senior class will probably be the number one senior class, in my opinion, that’s every come through here,” senior linebacker Jaren Heim said.

With expectations comes pressure, which is something this group won’t shy away from.

“We’ve all been working this summer, working our butts off to lead this team to a bunch of wins and a really good successful season,” senior quarterback Branton DeWeese said.

The WRHS senior leadership takes pride in leaving the program better than they found it.

“To bring a little higher reputation to your school,” DeWeese said. “When I was a freshman we weren’t, I wouldn’t say, the best team but now I’d say we’re definitely up there.”

The goal is one they aren’t quiet about: Winning a state title. However, they won’t be packing the bus for the 6A championship game in the month of August.

“Our motto is ‘Day by day,'” JC Heim said. “Every day we don’t get better. We don’t just look forward to the state championship game… day by day and game by game.”

From seniors to freshmen they can all agree on one thing. They’re happy that football is back.

“I’m pumped,” senior JC Heim said.