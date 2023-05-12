TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools will honor students in the class of 2023 tomorrow, and

all three ceremonies will take place at Stormont Vail Events Center.

Topeka High School seniors will graduation at 9:00 in the morning. Highland Park High School will graduate at noon. Topeka West High School will have its ceremony at 2:00.

If you can’t be there in person — each commencement ceremony will be live-streamed. This will be on the Topeka Public Schools YouTube channel.

Manhattan High School seniors will also be graduating this weekend. Students will receive their diplomas on Sunday at “Bramlage Coliseum” at K-State. The ceremony gets underway at 2:00 in the afternoon.

Emporia High School graduation is also this Sunday. It is happening at “William Lindsay White Civic Auditorium” at 3:00 in the afternoon.

Congratulations to all seniors graduating this weekend.