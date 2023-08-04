Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 50 highest-paying jobs in Manhattan. Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2022, so jobs without annual compensation estimates available were excluded from this analysis.

Across the nation, wages have continued to rise this year despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to temper inflation. In June, average weekly earnings grew at a higher rate than the Consumer Price Index, the nation’s primary inflation indicator.

While pay is increasing across income levels, the historical growth for high-income jobs has been most profound. High-income jobs have grown 69% over the past 50 years—more than both middle- and lower-income jobs, a Pew Trusts analysis shows.

The highest earners in the U.S. are what you’d expect: doctors and other medical professionals, engineers, tech workers, executives, and corporate leaders. Nationally, the 50 top-paying jobs all require at least a bachelor’s degree, and many require a master’s, doctorate, or another professional degree. Indeed, Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that higher degree holders earn more in a typical week and face lower rates of unemployment.

#50. Radiologic technologists and technicians

– Median annual wage: $59,990

– Median hourly wage: $28.84

– Total employment: 50 people (1.19 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Canva

#49. Physical therapist assistants

– Median annual wage: $60,350

– Median hourly wage: $29.01

– Total employment: 30 people (0.84 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Paolo Bona // Shutterstock

#48. Food service managers

– Median annual wage: $60,880

– Median hourly wage: $29.27

– Total employment: 70 people (1.74 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Lopolo // Shutterstock

#47. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

– Median annual wage: $61,160

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 200 people (5.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#46. Registered nurses

– Median annual wage: $61,710

– Median hourly wage: $29.67

– Total employment: 610 people (15.56 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#45. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

– Median annual wage: $61,720

– Median hourly wage: $29.67

– Total employment: 240 people (6.07 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Canva

#44. Personal financial advisors

– Median annual wage: $62,410

– Median hourly wage: $30.00

– Total employment: 90 people (2.2 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

sculpies // Shutterstock

#43. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

– Median annual wage: $63,530

– Median hourly wage: $30.54

– Total employment: 300 people (7.62 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock

#42. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

– Median annual wage: $63,820

– Median hourly wage: $30.69

– Total employment: 180 people (4.61 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#41. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

– Median annual wage: $64,070

– Median hourly wage: $30.81

– Total employment: 40 people (1.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

4 PM production // Shutterstock

#40. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

– Median annual wage: $64,390

– Median hourly wage: $30.96

– Total employment: 180 people (4.71 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

boonchoke // Shutterstock

#39. Business operations specialists, all other

– Median annual wage: $64,660

– Median hourly wage: $31.09

– Total employment: 360 people (9.2 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#38. Instructional coordinators

– Median annual wage: $64,800

– Median hourly wage: $31.16

– Total employment: 90 people (2.39 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Pakorn Khantiyaporn // Shutterstock

#37. Logisticians

– Median annual wage: $65,880

– Median hourly wage: $31.67

– Total employment: 30 people (0.78 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Mongta Studio // Shutterstock

#36. Cost estimators

– Median annual wage: $66,560

– Median hourly wage: $32.00

– Total employment: 110 people (2.91 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Aleksandar Karanov // Shutterstock

#35. Occupational health and safety specialists

– Median annual wage: $68,410

– Median hourly wage: $32.89

– Total employment: 30 people (0.82 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Canva

#34. Computer systems analysts

– Median annual wage: $68,690

– Median hourly wage: $33.02

– Total employment: 90 people (2.41 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock

#33. Social and community service managers

– Median annual wage: $69,990

– Median hourly wage: $33.65

– Total employment: 40 people (1.1 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

SritanaN // Shutterstock

#32. Industrial machinery mechanics

– Median annual wage: $70,150

– Median hourly wage: $33.72

– Total employment: 90 people (2.26 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

fizkes // Shutterstock

#31. Management analysts

– Median annual wage: $71,140

– Median hourly wage: $34.20

– Total employment: 90 people (2.38 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Canva

#30. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

– Median annual wage: $74,600

– Median hourly wage: $35.87

– Total employment: 60 people (1.54 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock

#29. Network and computer systems administrators

– Median annual wage: $75,480

– Median hourly wage: $36.29

– Total employment: 90 people (2.42 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Canva

#28. Veterinarians

– Median annual wage: $76,500

– Median hourly wage: $36.78

– Total employment: 50 people (1.32 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Canva

#27. Speech-language pathologists

– Median annual wage: $76,820

– Median hourly wage: $36.93

– Total employment: 50 people (1.2 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#26. Medical and health services managers

– Median annual wage: $77,340

– Median hourly wage: $37.18

– Total employment: 180 people (4.72 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#25. Project management specialists

– Median annual wage: $78,320

– Median hourly wage: $37.66

– Total employment: 40 people (1.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Canva

#24. General and operations managers

– Median annual wage: $78,600

– Median hourly wage: $37.79

– Total employment: 720 people (18.52 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Aykut Erdogdu // Shutterstock

#23. Physical therapists

– Median annual wage: $79,170

– Median hourly wage: $38.06

– Total employment: 60 people (1.62 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

comzeal images // Shutterstock

#22. Loan officers

– Median annual wage: $79,740

– Median hourly wage: $38.34

– Total employment: 140 people (3.54 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Canva

#21. Construction managers

– Median annual wage: $79,860

– Median hourly wage: $38.40

– Total employment: 160 people (4.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Canva

#20. Mechanical engineers

– Median annual wage: $80,350

– Median hourly wage: $38.63

– Total employment: 50 people (1.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#19. Architects, except landscape and naval

– Median annual wage: $80,460

– Median hourly wage: $38.68

– Total employment: 40 people (1.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

ABO PHOTOGRAPHY // Shutterstock

#18. Occupational therapists

– Median annual wage: $80,660

– Median hourly wage: $38.78

– Total employment: 40 people (0.94 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#17. Computer network architects

– Median annual wage: $82,620

– Median hourly wage: $39.72

– Total employment: 50 people (1.38 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Canva

#16. Civil engineers

– Median annual wage: $83,050

– Median hourly wage: $39.93

– Total employment: 100 people (2.46 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#15. Software developers

– Median annual wage: $85,390

– Median hourly wage: $41.05

– Total employment: 220 people (5.7 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#14. Managers, all other

– Median annual wage: $99,010

– Median hourly wage: $47.60

– Total employment: 50 people (1.35 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Canva

#13. Lawyers

– Median annual wage: $100,290

– Median hourly wage: $48.22

– Total employment: 70 people (1.74 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#12. Industrial production managers

– Median annual wage: $100,310

– Median hourly wage: $48.23

– Total employment: 40 people (0.98 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Canva

#11. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

– Median annual wage: $100,730

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 70 people (1.7 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#10. Education administrators, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $101,800

– Median hourly wage: $48.94

– Total employment: 180 people (4.52 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

fizkes // Shutterstock

#9. Marketing managers

– Median annual wage: $102,610

– Median hourly wage: $49.33

– Total employment: 40 people (1.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Frame Stock Footage // Shutterstock

#8. Computer and information systems managers

– Median annual wage: $105,980

– Median hourly wage: $50.95

– Total employment: 90 people (2.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#7. Nurse practitioners

– Median annual wage: $107,810

– Median hourly wage: $51.83

– Total employment: 60 people (1.46 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Canva

#6. Financial managers

– Median annual wage: $118,770

– Median hourly wage: $57.10

– Total employment: 110 people (2.79 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Canva

#5. Sales managers

– Median annual wage: $127,880

– Median hourly wage: $61.48

– Total employment: 50 people (1.26 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Canva

#4. Pharmacists

– Median annual wage: $131,160

– Median hourly wage: $63.06

– Total employment: 60 people (1.48 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#3. Chief executives

– Median annual wage: $137,080

– Median hourly wage: $65.91

– Total employment: 80 people (2.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Canva

#2. Dentists, general

– Median annual wage: $156,340

– Median hourly wage: $75.16

– Total employment: 30 people (0.85 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

wutzkohphoto // Shutterstock

#1. Physicians, all other

– Median annual wage: $212,750

– Median hourly wage: $102.29

– Total employment: 60 people (1.57 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)